ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week in Albuquerque is filled with women’s basketball, coding, and holiday shopping!

Nob Hill Shop & Stroll // Details: Join the merchants of Nob Hill to kick off the holiday season! Central Ave will be closed for convenient walking. Interactive activities, pop-up gifts, special decorations and of course, live music will all be present for this festive event meant for all ages! // Date and Time: Thursday 5-10 p.m. Location: Historic Nob Hill. Price: Free

Rail Yards Holiday Market // Details: Keep it local for the holidays this year, enjoy a historic experience, and discover the best of the city’s small local businesses. Over 100 vendors of made-from-scratch food and quality homemade crafts will convene for Albuquerque’s locavorian spirit this year. The market is co-presented by the Downtown Grower’s Market and the Rail Yards Market together to bring food, art, and music together for the holiday. Sample New Mexico’s finest cuisine, peruse all the local gifts, create some fun in the children’s zone, participate in the famous Ornament Exchange, and give back to the community at the Donation Station. // Date and Time: Saturday 12-4 p.m. Location: Rail Yards Market Price: Free

UNM Women’s Lobo Basketball vs Texas Tech // Details: Come cheer on the University of New Mexico Women’s Lobo Basketball team as they take on Texas Tech! // Date and Time: Today 7 p.m. Location: Dreamstyle Arena. Price: $10-$100

13th Annual Best of the City Party // Details: Albuquerque the Magazine presents the annual party that allows you to celebrate everything that makes Albuquerque so special and experience all that ABQ’s finest have to offer. This “party of the year” is packed with tons of food, music, entertainment, the hottest cocktails, and so much more. The city’s best restaurants, people, services, personalities, entertainers, and musicians will all converge for this ultimate city blowout! Date and Time: Thursday 6-10 p.m. Location: Sandia Resort & Casino. Price: $40

Performance: Christmas Joy // Details: This year marks the 33rd season that The Performers Ballet and Jazz Company return to the Albuquerque Journal Theater with this Bravos Award-winning production. Over 50 classically-trained dancers will inspire audiences with ballet and jazz performances choreographed to traditional and contemporary Christmas music. // Date and Time: Friday & Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. Location: National Hispanic Cultural Center. Price: $20-$33

Hour of Code // Details: Take advantage of this introduction to computer science, designed to demystify code and help you learn the basics, increasing your electronic problem-solving skills and boosting your career potential. Explora Hour of Code offers activities designed for ages 7-adult. // Location: Explora. Price: Free with admission to the Museum

Celebration: Fulcrum Fund & Catalog Release // Details: Come down for a one-night event to celebrate the work of the Fulcrum Fund grant recipients! Meet the artists and learn about, interact with, and experience their work. This event includes the release of the first Fulcrum Fund catalog centered around the artists’ projects and includes writings to contextualize them in our own current place and time. The evening also features music by DJ Marjory Sweet playing vintage African and Reggae and a live performance by beat-boxer Zack Freeman with catering from The Grove Café & Market, and beer from Tractor Brewing. // Date and Time: Saturday 5-9 p.m. Location: 516 Arts Price: Free

