State Police releases name of officer-involved in deadly November shooting

PENASCO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have released new details about a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in November in northern New Mexico.

They say the officer who fired his weapon was New Mexico State Police Officer Anthony Perez.

On November 25, NMSP and Taos County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Penasco home to help the Taos County Sheriff’s Office with a domestic disturbance call.

They say 39-year-old Nelson Rodarte of Penasco was barricaded inside a home on Santa Barbara Road.

They later learned Rodarte was highly intoxicated the night before and had battered his girlfriend, pointed a rifle at her and continued to harass her the following morning.

At one point State Police say deputies entered the home where Rodarte refused to come out, but were met with him pointing the rifle them.

Shortly after, State Police say Rodarte was spotted on the roof pointing the rifle at officers and deputies.

State Police say Deputy Shana McTague who was near the home fired her weapon.

They say immediately after, Officer Perez saw Rodarte in an aiming position and fired his rifle, then fired another shot. Rodarte was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say Rodarte also had a loaded revolver on Officer Perez.

Officer Perez has been with the New Mexico State Police for about two and a half years.

The New Mexico State Police investigations bureau is still investigating at this time.

