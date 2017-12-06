Roadrunner Food Bank partners with Smith’s for holiday food drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ways to help the Food Bank this Giving Season include stopping by a Smith’s grocery store to donate non-perishables during their holiday “Bringing Hope to the Table” campaign.

Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico has been serving New Mexico’s hungry since 1980, and is the largest Food Bank in the state. They distribute more than 30 million pounds every year to a network of hundreds of partner agencies and four regional food banks. In turn, these agencies provide food directly to the hungry in communities across the state. Agencies served include food pantries, shelters, group homes, soup kitchens, low-income senior housing sites and regional food banks.

Through that network, Roadrunner is helping 70,000 hungry people in our state weekly. That figure is equivalent to feeding a city the size of Santa Fe every single week.

RRFB is partnering with Smith’s to host their “Bringing Hope to the Table” campaign through the end of the year. Customers will be able to donate various dollar amounts at any register. Smith’s also has collection barrels where the community can leave non-perishable food donations.

Also this month, a group of donors will match any monetary contribution made by the community to the Food Bank up to $100,000.

Give online, by check or by text message at 505-933-7732.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit the Roadrunner Food Bank website.