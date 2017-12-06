Prosecutors attempt to stop third trial for convicted killer

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are trying to stop a third trial for a man convicted of killing a family with a pickax.

Nicholas Ortiz, 23, was found guilty of killing Dixie, Lloyd and Steven Ortiz in their El Rancho home in 2011 during a botched burglary.

However, a judge overturned the convictions citing problems with his second trial. Prosecutors are now appealing that decision.

Meanwhile, Ortiz’ attorney has filed a motion to withdraw from the case saying it’s become too burdensome and Ortiz is no longer able to afford legal fees.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps