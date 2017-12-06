Prescott embraces 'playoffs start now' mentality for Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) After 12 games a year ago, Dak Prescott had the Dallas Cowboys on a franchise-record winning streak, cruising toward the playoffs.

In the star quarterback’s second season, the postseason essentially started with five games to go, thanks to some early-season struggles and the three-game skid when star running back Ezekiel Elliott finally started serving his six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.

Prescott, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, embraces the “playoffs start now” mentality as the Cowboys (6-6) prepare to visit the last-place New York Giants on Sunday a year after they were 11-1 with 11 straight wins on their way to an NFC-best 13-3.