ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Officers Association is launching their annual Santa Patrol Wednesday.

It’s the fourth year that officers are helping local families during the holidays.

This year, police are partnering with local charity Beds4kidz.

Officers are accepting donations of new beds, linens, blankets, or monetary donations at any APD substation.

