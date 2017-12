ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a man suspected of groping a woman at the University of New Mexico Bookstore last week.

Police received a tip Thursday from someone who thought they saw the suspect on Central near Einstein Bagels.

Officers arrived and identified the suspect and took him into custody.

They are currently holding him on unrelated charges. At this time his name has not been released, but they say charges for the grouping could be added.

