Police arrest man accused of running over his girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man Albuquerque Police say ran over his girlfriend on purpose, killing her is behind bars.

Officers say 39-year-old Dominic Garcia was seen arguing with his girlfriend, 19-year-old Samantha Sandoval-Lucero at a home near Winrock Mall last month.

APD says Garcia backed into her with his car, panicked, and asked a friend to help him drop her off at the hospital.

She later died from her injuries. He took off.

Sandoval-Lucero’s family and Crime Stoppers were offering a $3,000 reward for his arrest.

