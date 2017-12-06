Pipeline explodes in Eddy County, residents in area asked to self-evacuate

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in Eddy County are being asked to self-evacuate after a pipeline explosion.

The explosion is between Loving and Carlsbad and happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Right now Highway 285 and Highway 31 are completely closed in both directions.

Eddy County Emergency Management officials say Highway 285 is also closed from Grandi to London.

Officials say no homes are being impacted at this time, but there are some residents without power.

Officials are also not confirming who the pipeline belongs to, but says they are speaking to four different companies.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps