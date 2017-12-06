NM State Parks offer family-friendly events during the holidays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Parks offer plenty of family-friendly events during the holidays, featuring luminaria walks, floating light parades and cups of hot cocoa.

Whether you enjoy bird-watching, hiking or star gazing, New Mexico State Parks is the official destination for outdoor adventure! New Mexico culture is rich with celebrations during December, and the State Parks are no exception. Join the fun this holiday season at the many events which feature the warm glow of traditional luminarias throughout the state.

This weekend alone, the following events are gearing up to delight participants:

Pancho Villa State Park will host the Luminaria and Star Party on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Rockhound State Park will also host a Luminaria Night on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Over 1,000 luminarias light the visitor center, native gardens and labyrinth and roadway. Hot cider and cookies will be served.

Elephant Butte Lake State Park will host the Holiday Luminaria Beach walk and Floating Light Parade Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Leasburg Dam State Park will host Turning Back the Sun on Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate Winter Solstice with us and enjoy a live demonstration of traditional Pueblo adobe oven bread baking (get to sample it too). During the day, watch Pueblo Indian social dances. Right before sunset, gather around several warm campfires in an outdoor amphitheater and enjoy traditional Coyote/Winter stories from Dine, Apache, Pueblo and Blackfeet Peoples. These stories can only be told during the winter months. Sample real buffalo stew and oven baked Pueblo bread and hot chocolate – while they last! Immediately after, enjoy the quality night sky of Leasburg Dam State Park and look through several types of telescopes – including the observatory’s 16-inch research grade telescope. Several volunteer astronomers from the ASLC-Astronomy Society of Las Cruces will be on hand to assist and answer questions.

For information on these events or more, visit the State Parks website.