ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic fossil with New Mexico ties is being given an out-of-this world name.

The 245 million-year-old horseshoe crab fossil is being called “Darth Vader” because of its shield head that resembles the Star Wars character.

The fossil was recently discovered in Idaho, but Allan Lerner and Spencer Lucas from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science have helped study the creature extensively and helped come up with the name.

