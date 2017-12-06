New Mexico Bowl coaches visit Duke City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The head football coaches involved in this year’s New Mexico Bowl made a quick stop in the Duke City to speak to the media Wednesday. Colorado State coach Mike Bobo and Marshall coach Doc Holliday will face one another on the football field December 16. For Bobo and the Colorado State Rams it’s a very familiar spot, since they play New Mexico in conference games. Marshall will find their surroundings to be quite different when they return for the game.

Albuquerque is a long way from home and a place they are not familiar with. The opportunity to kick off the bowl season overshadows that. “It kicks off the bowl season on the national stage on ESPN against an excellent football team,” said Holliday. “So, anytime you can do that it is excellent exposure for your program and our kids are excited.” Bobo said he is 2-0 in Albuquerque and will stay at the same hotel with hopes of going to 3-0. “Any time you go to a place that is a little familiar you got a little bit of a routine,” said Bobo. “Your guys always tend to do a little bit better.” The New Mexico Bowl has a 2:30pm kickoff time.