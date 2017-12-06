Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Coldest Air of The Season Moves In...

Our coldest air of the season will move in tonight across New Mexico. Highs on Thursday will max out in the mid 30s. The best chance for snow will be overnight across the northern mountains. Throughout the day tomorrow sunshine will increase but temperatures will be cold. We will warm up quickly Friday and Saturday to temperatures that will be well above average.

