ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who was accused of stabbing a man 25 times on an Albuquerque city bus was found not guilty on all counts.

Earlier this year Gregory Dozier was arrested after police say surveillance video shows him stabbing a stranger.

There is no other information at this time. KRQE News 13 is working on gathering more information on the verdict.

