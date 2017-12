ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with a church fire in Rio Rancho will be back in court Wednesday for a probation violation.

Gordon Schuler, 23, is accused of setting fire to Peace Lutheran Church in Rio Rancho in July.

Schuler is expected to be in court for a probation violation concerning a previous case.

He was on probation for several other crimes when he was arrested for the church arson.

The hearing is set for 10 a.m.

