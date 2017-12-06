Lobo women’s basketball makes program history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team has done it. They have started the season at 10-0 for the first time in program history with a large crowd in attendance.

The Lobos reached the mark by thumping Texas Tech 90-56 Wednesday Night. “You know I thought a big thing tonight was defensively our kids were really locked in to the plan,” said Coach Bradbury. “You know, we really wanted to compete on the boards and we did that we ended up minus 1 and I thought that was huge.”

The Lobos turned 20 turnovers to 28 points while Texas Tech only scored two points off the Lobos 7 turnovers. “When we forced a lot of turnovers I could tell that they were super frustrated and like again everybody on the team helped with that,” said Lobos Center Jaisa Nunn. “We all went extremely hard.” Nunn scored 15 points and pulled down ten rebounds. It was her 6th double double for the Lobos this season.

Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year, Cherise Beynon, had another big night. Beynon scored 21 points, pulled down 7 rebounds and had 4 steals with 6 assists. Tesha Buck added another 20 points for the Lobos. Brielle Blaire led Texas Tech in scoring with 10 points. The Lobos are home Sunday and will host undefeated Navy at Dreamstyle Arena. That game has a 1pm start time.