Lobo men’s basketball remains winless on the road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The location was different, but the result was the same. The Lobo men’s basketball team fell on the road at Colorado 75-57 Wednesday night. Shooting away from home has been a struggle for the Lobos and remained that way in Boulder. The Lobos shot just under 30 percent for the game and also struggled at the free throw line, shooting just under 36 percent.

Anthony Mathis led the Lobos in scoring with 15 points on 5 of 9 shooting. Mathis had the hot hand for the Lobos, shooting 50 percent from the three point line. Colorado had three players in double figures led by Dominique Collier’s 18 points. The Lobos were outclassed on the glass once again as Colorado pulled down 58 rebounds to 30 for the Lobos.

With the loss the Lobos dropped to 3-6 on the season. Colorado improved to 6-2. The Lobos will host rival New Mexico State at Dreamstyle Arena Saturday.