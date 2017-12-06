Lawsuit filed against Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Albuquerque over what’s allegedly been going on inside the Animal Welfare Department.

Two employees claim the Animal Welfare Department’s director and associate director abused their authority, wasted funds, and sheltered dangerous animals, among other things.

In April, the employees say they wrote a letter to the Inspector General, accusing the department of failing to implement changes recommended by the “Tiger Team” for reform. That includes the process for adopting out animals who had exhibited signs of being dangerous.

The suit claims Associate Director Deb Brinkley had a history of giving sanctuary to a dog that killed a child and had a frequent habit of blaming victims for dog bites.

Their lawsuit then says the whistle blowers were suspended and retaliated against for speaking out.

The city could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

