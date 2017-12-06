Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start to the day with morning temperatures mostly in the single digits, teens & 20s. Afternoon highs will stay on the chilly side with most locations only making it into the 30s and 40s. Cloud cover and a few spotty showers will hang on over the Southeast Plains for most of the day while more sunshine can be expected further north. A cold front will begin moving in tonight, bringing enough moisture to spread showers overnight into Thursday.

THURSDAY: Snow showers are possible over the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains early Thursday — a few inches of accumulating snow possible above 7500ft. Afternoon highs will be much cooler behind a cold front swining across the state, majority of us below average for this time of year. Mostly to partly sunny conditions can be expected across western and central NM.

FRIDAY: Sunshine will blanket the state with afternoon highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s. No significant rain or snow expected.