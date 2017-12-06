John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Expect a few lingering showers across the southern tier of the state as our latest cold front continues to slowly push southward away from New Mexico. Meanwhile, it will be sunny but cool across the northern two-thirds of the state. Another cold front moves in tonight, triggering snow along the northern high terrain and east. The east facing slopes will be favored for the best snow. Skies will clear once again Thursday, but the winds will kick up behind the front making for a blustery afternoon. A northerly flow will keep us cool Friday before temperatures being to moderate over the weekend into early next week.

