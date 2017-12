RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish stepped in to help a buck in a tough spot and it was all caught on camera.

Game and Fish in northeast New Mexico posted a video to its Facebook page Monday.

The department says the mule deer got tangled up in fencing near the Raton Golf Course.

Officers were able to safely tranquilize the buck, untangle its antlers and set it free.

The video has been viewed more than 8,000 times.

