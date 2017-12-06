Former Sandia Labs employee pleads guilty in fraud case

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Sandia National Laboratories worker accused of creating a fake company to defraud the labs of more than $2 million has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

A federal grand jury indicted 55-year-old Carla Sena last month on 11 counts including wire fraud, major fraud against the U.S. and money laundering.

The indictment accused Sena of preparing a bid for a company under someone else’s name and leveraging other bidders information to ensure herself the winning bid.

Sena will be sentenced at a later date.

