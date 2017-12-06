First responders get the support they need in ‘Behind the Badge’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – First responders get the support they desperately need, thanks to the local “Behind the Badge” organization.

Behind the Badge NM is a non-profit originally formed by Mental Health Counselor Mary F. Baca, LPCC to give back to first responders and their families by creating a fund of monies to pay for counseling and ancillary services. In addition, Behind the Badge NM has a Peer Support Team comprised of first responders who are trained to lend a listening ear and shoulder to lean on when their fellow brothers and sisters are in need.

The Peer Support Team is trained and clinically supported by Licensed Mental Health Professionals, so that they have the appropriate skills to function effectively in this capacity. Being part of this Peer Support Team actually promotes healing for the peer supporters themselves, as they’re able to use what they’ve been through for positive purposes. Clinical support insures the Peer Support Team members and those receiving services are well-taken care of.

They’re hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, Dec. 9. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Devon’s Grill, 6001 Osuna Rd NE.

