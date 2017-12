ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who the FBI says robbed a northwest Albuquerque bank is still on the run.

Agents say the man walked into the Washington Federal Bank off Alameda around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The FBI says he left with the cash to a nearby vacant house.

They also say he may have possibly left in a Land Rover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

