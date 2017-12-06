Family of man with mental health issues calls judge’s order another temporary fix

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man with mental health issues whose own family fears he may hurt himself or others is bouncing through the system yet again.

KRQE News 13 reported on Mitchell Rockwood on Special Assignment. He’s had dozens of tense encounters with police and his mother is begging the state to keep her developmentally disabled son off the streets.

The Department of Health can pursue civil commitment, which his mother says would allow him to get the care he needs in a secure group home, but the Health Department denied the request.

KRQE News 13 has learned that Wednesday, Rockwood was released from jail and a judge ordered him to a psychiatric hospital in Las Vegas.

Rockwood’s mother worries it’s another temporary fix. She says it’s only a 30-day commitment and after that, they’re right back where they started.

