December 6th Morning Rush: Wildfires continue to rage in Southern California

1. Firefighters will reassess their next move as they continue battling that raging wildfire in California. The massive fast-moving wildfires have already destroyed at least 150 structures including a massive apartment complex and the Vista del Mar Hospital. At this time there are no deaths confirmed yet. Four firefighters have been injured and three of them are recovering from burns.

Full Story: Winds churn California wildfires, keep aircraft from helping

2. A man accused of groping and trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl is waking up behind bars. Prosecutors are asking a district court judge to hold him there without bond until trial. According to the complaint the girl, was walking to school, in her neighborhood, near Gibson and I-25 when Armando Chavez reportedly “held her against her will,” and touched her inappropriately, according to a criminal complaint. The girl told police she kept fighting and managed to get away. This is Chavez’s first offense involving children.

Full Story: Woman speaks out at hearing for daughter’s suspected molester

3. A very cold start to the day with morning temperatures mostly in the single digits, teens & 20s.

Full Story: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. The Albuquerque Police Officers Association is launching their annual Santa Patrol Wednesday. It’s the 4th year officers are helping local families during the holidays. This year police are partnering with local charity Beds-4-Kidz. Officers association members are set to kick off the event, focusing on helping families that don’t have a bed to sleep in. Officers are accepting dropping off new beds, linens, blankets, or a monetary donation at any APD substation.

Full Story: Police help kick off annual ‘Santa Patrol’ Wednesday

5. Former Lobo and Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher is grinning from ear to ear after being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday night. He’s now counting down the days to February, where he hopes to enter the Pro-Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot. Urlacher only had one scholarship coming out of Lovington and it was to the University of New Mexico.

Full Story: Brian Urlacher to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Morning’s Top Stories