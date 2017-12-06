Community helps family replace items and rebuild after devastating house fire

Whitehead Home Destroyed in Fire

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – On Dec. 1, the Whitehead’s home of 38 years burst into flames. Luckily, no one was home at the time of the fire, but they lost everything in it.

“Mind-boggling. You can’t imagine it. Take everything you own in the world, put it into one spot, set it on fire and watch it all burn,” said John Whitehead, owner of the Tijeras home.

Whitehead lived there with his two children. He says they lost everything, including their massive book and movie collections, and the memories that accompanied them.

“Sadness. I mean I raised three children in this house. I’ve been a single parent for most of their lives,” said Whitehead.

Whitehead’s oldest son, Michael, put a ‘wish list’ up online of items the family needs help replacing. He thought a few people may chip in, but instead, a few hundred have donated money, furniture, and appliances.

“A fire is a fire like any other, but the story to me is the community here and the way they’ve rallied to help me and my kids out,” said Whitehead.

There is a community fundraiser planned for the family. For more information, click here.

If you would like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.

Whitehead says if they get any more than they need, they’ll donate it to the Salvation Army.

Fire investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

