Border agent murder possibly linked to car in New Mexico

PORTALES, NM (KRQE) – Were a pair of brothers in New Mexico behind the murder of a border patrol agent in Texas? While the FBI has not gone into specifics, KRQE has obtained a federal search warrant that shows investigators have leads in the case and they surround a car in Portales.

On November 19, 2017 U.S. Customs and Border Protection said two agents “were responding to activity” while on patrol near Interstate 10 in the area of Van Horn, Texas, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the border with Mexico and about 110 miles (175 kilometers) southeast of El Paso, when they were apparently attacked. Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez, 36, and his partner were transported to a hospital, where Martinez later died. Martinez’s partner, whose name hasn’t been released, was released three days after the attack.

In their investigation, agents say an informant had heard from a “coyote” – which is a reference to a person who smuggles people into the U.S. – that two men who had recently crossed the Mexican border with a group of immigrants admitted they had attacked the agents with rocks.

This information eventually led to a pair of brothers in Portales, and a silver 2004 Pontiac Grand AM. KRQE is not naming the brothers at this time because they have not been charged however, agents questioned them about the murder.

The brothers denied everything but did admit to driving the Grand AM in Presidio, Texas not too far south of the murder scene the day after the killing along with a woman.

In an interview with the woman, investigators say she overheard the brothers talking on the phone about smuggling meth and heroin. Investigators believe the brothers were smuggling the drugs in backpacks over the border.

The search warrant for the Pontiac does not give a motive for the murder or spell out how it unfolded and agents tell KRQE that they do not have a clear picture yet as what transpired. However the search warrant states that “…there is probable cause to believe that the subject vehicle contains trace evidence associated with the murder of a Border Patrol Agent and the assault of another, alien smuggling, and drug trafficking…”

With the evidence that has been collected federal investigators they “…believe that the SUBJECT VEHICLE will contain trace evidence relating to drug trafficking, the murder of Agent Martinez, and the assault of (the other) Agent”. That trace evidence includes a red stain on a seat and athletic pants that had unknown stains. They are also testing for fluids, DNA and soil.

Investigators will present their findings to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and to the American public. Currently one of the brothers is in custody for being in the country illegally.

