Blue Bell ice cream returns to Albuquerque, surrounding cities in 2018

By Published: Updated:
blue-bell ice cream

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Blue Bell Creameries will be expanding its distribution area to include Albuquerque and surrounding cities in New Mexico beginning March 12, 2018.

“It has always been our goal to return to the Albuquerque area,” said Wayne Hugo, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell in a news release. “Blue Bell has been available in parts of southeastern New Mexico since 2016. And now, with the addition of Albuquerque and its surrounding area, we are able to offer our products to even more stores across the state. We can’t thank our customers enough for their patience.”

The distribution facility located in Albuquerque will reopen and Blue Bell has already started hiring personnel.

At this time no store locations have been released, but ice cream fans can expect to find Blue Bell at most major supermarkets and drug stores.

Cities in New Mexico to be served by Blue Bell include:

  • Albuquerque
  • Belen
  • Bernalillo
  • Grants
  • Los Lunas
  • Milan
  • Placitas
  • Rio Rancho
  • Santa Fe
  • Socorro

For more information click here. 

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s