Blue Bell ice cream returns to Albuquerque, surrounding cities in 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blue Bell Creameries will be expanding its distribution area to include Albuquerque and surrounding cities in New Mexico beginning March 12, 2018.

“It has always been our goal to return to the Albuquerque area,” said Wayne Hugo, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell in a news release. “Blue Bell has been available in parts of southeastern New Mexico since 2016. And now, with the addition of Albuquerque and its surrounding area, we are able to offer our products to even more stores across the state. We can’t thank our customers enough for their patience.”

The distribution facility located in Albuquerque will reopen and Blue Bell has already started hiring personnel.

At this time no store locations have been released, but ice cream fans can expect to find Blue Bell at most major supermarkets and drug stores.

Cities in New Mexico to be served by Blue Bell include:

Albuquerque

Belen

Bernalillo

Grants

Los Lunas

Milan

Placitas

Rio Rancho

Santa Fe

Socorro

