Action western feature ‘Big Kill’ to be filmed in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico Film Office has announced the action western feature “Big Kill” will be filmed in the state.

Film Office Director Nick Maniatis says production will take place in Santa Fe.

The production will employ about 40 New Mexico crew members, up to 40 New Mexico principal actors and some 50 New Mexico background talent.

“Big Kill” is set for an early summer 2018 theatrical release.

It’s the story of a tenderfoot from Philadelphia, two misfit gamblers on the run and a deadly preacher all with a date with destiny in a boomtown gone bust called “Big Kill.”

The movie stars Lou Diamond Phillips, Danny Trejo, Christoph Sanders, Clint Hummel, Elizabeth McLaughlin, Stephanie Beran, KC Clyde and veteran actor Michael Pare.