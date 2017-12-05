Woman speaks out at hearing for daughter’s suspected molester

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The man a 12-year-old said sexually assaulted and almost kidnapped her while she was walking to her school bus stop faced a judge Tuesday afternoon.

“This man tried to kidnap my daughter. He hurt her,” the girl’s mother, Michelle, said at Armando Chavez’s hearing in Metropolitan Court. KRQE News 13 is not releasing the woman’s full name as to not identify her daughter.

The judge is keeping Chavez in jail until a pre-trial hearing on kidnapping charges.

Read: Criminal complaint against Armando Chavez >>

Michelle’s daughter told police she turned a corner in her neighborhood near Broadway and Gibson on Monday when Chavez reportedly “held her against her will” for about five minutes by holding onto her waist and touched her inappropriately over her pants, according to the criminal complaint.

The 12-year-old said “she felt she was going to be raped,” and overpowered because when she tried to hit him in defense, she said he “punched her head.”

Still, the girl put up a fight.

“She fought and fought and got away,” Michelle said. “She did tell me that once he hit her over the head she wanted to give up and she thought about me and her sisters and she kept fighting.”

She managed to get free and run into a backyard to hide. An officer later found Chavez nearby and took him to the police substation for questioning.

The girl’s mother, who says no child should ever have to walk in fear, now has a warning for parents.

“He lives in the neighborhood, he’s always around,” she said. “He’s around the bus stops. He’s followed my daughter once before.”

Chavez has been in court a few times before for a couple of DWI and drug charges, but no sex charges and nothing involving children.

Prosecutors asked a District Court judge to hold Chavez with no bond until his trial. That decision should come on Dec. 19.

