ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Angel Tree, to remember children lost to violence, will be lit Tuesday night at 6:00 in Civic Plaza.

The tree’s ornaments each represent one child.

The event is set up by the city and the motorcycle group, Guardians of the Children. They want to remind the community of the problem and celebrate the children’s lives.

Sadly this year, 13 ornaments have been added to the tree.

