Teen accused of raping fellow high school student

David Salcido
David Salcido

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old high schooler is accused of raping a fellow student on campus.

It happened after school on Friday at Rio Grande High School. Police say David Salcido was hanging out with the 15-year-old girl in the computer lab when he forced her to have sex with him.

According to a criminal complaint, Salcido admitted the girl told him multiple times to stop, but he told officers he still thought the encounter was consensual.

In court Tuesday, Judge Yvette Gonzales agreed to release Salcido until trial, but with a strong warning.

“You’re a student at the same school, so you need to make every effort to avoid contact and interaction, do you understand that?” she told Salcido.

Salcido replied, “I 1000 percent completely understand that, you have no idea how much I understand that.”

Salcido has no criminal history.

