ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Bobby Satterfield.

The 72-year-old man was last seen wearing blue jeans and an olive green shirt.

He is 5-foot-10, weighs 180 pounds, has red/auburn/gray hair and has blue eyes.

Police say Satterfield may be driving a 1990 blue and silver Chevrolet Suburban with New Mexico plate 112-HFR and with his dog.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Roswell Police Department.

