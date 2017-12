LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A security officer working at a Las Cruces middle school has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a teacher in her classroom.

Police say 59-year-old Tom M. Trujillo was arrested Monday on suspicion of kidnapping, criminal sexual penetration, bribery of a witness and criminal sexual contact in the Sept. 26 incident.

Trujillo remained jailed Tuesday. Online court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.