Santa Fe on track to implement ranked-choice voting

By Published: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe City Council has voted to approve the use ranked choice voting after a handful of council members were hoping to repeal a judges order.

Instead of just voting for one candidate voters would rank them, choosing their first, second and third pick, allowing for “instant runoffs.”

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, councilors announced they voted unanimously to move forward with ranked voting for the March election.

Five out of nine councilors also voted to ask the state Supreme Court to review an order from District Judge David Thomson to implement the new system.

