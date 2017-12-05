Police say SWAT situation in northeast Albuquerque resolved

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a SWAT situation involving a potentially dangerous suspect in northeast Albuquerque is over and roads are back open.

Police say it began around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near Wyoming and Spain.

Information is limited but police say they were responding to a possible domestic dispute, where a woman might have been held against her will.

Officers say they got her out but the man remained barricaded inside.

Police have not identified the man but say he was a violent history with law enforcement.

Northbound Wyoming between Osuna and Spain was closed for a majority of the night but has been reopened.

