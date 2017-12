ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a suspicious death in northwest Albuquerque.

Homicide detectives spent most of the night on scene in the 6000 block of Azuelo.

According to Albuquerque Police, it began around 7 p.m. Monday when several people called in after finding their friend dead

When officers arrived, they found the male victim.

Due to evidence found at the scene, they determined the cause of his death was suspicious.

There is no other information at this time.

