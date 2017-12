ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating the death of a motorcyclist who they say collided with a car.

It happened at the intersection of Indian School and Louisiana around 9 p.m. Monday.

The entire intersection was blocked off while CSI investigated the scene.

At this time police have not said who caused the crash or if any arrests have been made.

