PED announces new plan to support ‘chronically-failing’ schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Public Education Department has announced a new plan targeting struggling schools.

Tuesday, the PED identified four “chronically-failing” schools as part of its plan under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

Under the ESSA, New Mexico identified three Albuquerque elementary schools as “chronically-failing” after receiving five or more consecutive “F” grades. They include Hawthorne Elementary, Whittier Elementary and Los Padillas Elementary.

Dulce Elementary School in northern New Mexico was also identified as “chronically-failing.”

Under the plan, more than $10 million in Title 1 funding will be made available to support the schools struggling the most. The federal funding also includes several competitive grants.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps