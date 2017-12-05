PED announces new plan to support ‘chronically-failing’ schools

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Public Education Department has announced a new plan targeting struggling schools.

Tuesday, the PED identified four “chronically-failing” schools as part of its plan under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

Under the ESSA, New Mexico identified three Albuquerque elementary schools as “chronically-failing” after receiving five or more consecutive “F” grades. They include Hawthorne Elementary, Whittier Elementary and Los Padillas Elementary.

Dulce Elementary School in northern New Mexico was also identified as “chronically-failing.”

Under the plan, more than $10 million in Title 1 funding will be made available to support the schools struggling the most. The federal funding also includes several competitive grants.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s