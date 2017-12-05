ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nationally recognized chefs partner with local kids to improve school lunches for everyone.

The Schwan’s Chef Collective is partnering with the Albuquerque School District to work with students and staff on new ideas for school lunch recipes that are healthy and nutritious. The program is also partnering with Kids Cook! and Farm to Table in the “Kitchen Collaborative” that is bringing three nationally recognized chefs to our community.

The program created recipes for K-12 school lunches during the Kitchen Collaborative in Wayzata, MN in 2016.

For more information, visit the Schwan’s Chef Collective website.