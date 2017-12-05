Meow Wolf vendor Duel Brewing cited after serving alcohol to minor

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The brewery inside Meow Wolf is reportedly in hot water after it’s accused of serving a minor.

This comes three weeks after Meow Wolf got its own liquor license.

According to Santa Fe New Mexican, State Police Special Investigations issued a citation Thursday to Duel Brewing Company for selling alcohol to a 19-year-old.

The brewery has been operation Meow Wolf’s bar in the lobby since it opened.

Meow Wolf’s chief executive officer calls it a serious issue saying it shows the need for Meow Wolf to have control over its own alcohol program.

Meow Wolf will begin serving liquor when its own license goes into effect next Monday.

