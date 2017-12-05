Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Dry air will punch into the state on Wednesday leading to mostly sunny skies in the northern 2/3 of New Mexico. Temperatures will remain cool in the low to mid 40s. Yet another cold front early Thursday morning spreading our coldest air of the season across the state. Along with the front we will have snow on east facing slopes of the northern mountains and northeast. The snow showers will continue across the east Thursday before clearing skies and warm temperatures take over Friday.

