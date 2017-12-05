Man convicted of murder in New Mexico arrested in Alaska

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man convicted of murder for his role in the Torreon cabin murders is in trouble again in Alaska.

Shawn Popeleski, 40, has been living in Alaska. Back in 1995, 23-year-old Cassandra Sedillo and her boyfriend were shot to death in a cabin in Torreon.

Sedillo’s two sons, ages 3 and 4, were left to starve to death.

Popeleski was acquitted of killing the adults, but charged with second degree murder for the death of the two boys.

KTUU in Anchorage reports Popeleski was arrested last month. He was on probation for burglary.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps