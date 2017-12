ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of raping teenage girls at a youth shelter is set to find out if he’ll stay behind bars.

Shane Sandoval, 21, targeted a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old who were staying at the New Day Youth Shelter.

A motion hearing to determine whether he’ll be staying locked up is still ongoing at this time.

Prosecutors must prove he is a danger to the community and no amount of oversight will keep the community safe.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps