Local roasters offer ‘coffee with a conscience’ to help farming communities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The coffee experts at Prosum Roaster have more than just gourmet beans in mind. They are part of the direct trade market facilitating a higher living index for farming communities across the globe.

At Prosum Roasters, the goal is to take care of everyone involved. Not only is the focus on delicious coffee, but it is also on the coffee producers, and making sure their communities are taken care of.

This holiday season, Prosum Roasters wants to involve customers in the programs currently running with three different coffee producers. With each purchase of a bag of coffee, there will be money given to a program specific to that community.

At the end of the year, Prosum will see which of the beans that have sold the most between Brasil Primavera, Ethiopian Shukery Kellensoo, and Sumatran Gayo. Of these three offerings, the one that sells the most will receive a 10 percent increase in donation from Prosum to their program in 2018. Use your bean purchases this holiday season to vote for the program you wish to have the 10 percent increase.

Each program is unique to the needs of the community the coffee is from. The Ethiopian program is devoted to bringing clean water to the Kellensoo village. This project is being promoted throughout the coffee community in New Mexico and more information can be found here.

In Brazil, local high school students are being provided band instruments. The Sumatran program is a women’s project, giving voice to women in a community where they normally don’t have one.

For more information on the programs, visit the Prosum Roasters website.