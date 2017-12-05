Local clothing Atelier demonstrates recycled, up-cycled and on-trend fashions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local fashion artist, Dara Romero of Hopeless Cause + Atelier, demonstrates recycled, up-cycled and sustainable fashions for the KRQE morning crew.

Local fashion artist Hopeless Cause + Atelier offers up-cycled, recycled, and sustainable holiday looks that are wearable throughout winter. From the fashion magazines and runways, global trends including embellished heels, velvet, faux fur, chic ugly Christmas sweaters, and fabulous bags are recreated and available locally.

Models demonstrated the fashions for the morning crew, including casual and party wear.

