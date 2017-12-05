Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits, teens and 20s. You’ll likely want to keep the heavy coat around for the later half of the day as well with afternoon highs are only expected to warm to the 30s, 40s and 50s. Spotty rain, snow and wintry mix showers will continue to develop on and off over central and southern NM. Accumulations will be limited in most locales… but those within the higher terrain of southern NM could pick up a few inches of snow by the end of Wednesday. Rain chances look slim in the Albuquerque-metro, although, there is hope for a spot shower or two making it as far north as I-40.

WEDNESDAY: A few spotty showers will linger over southern NM on Wednesday while the majority of us see increasing sunshine. Afternoon highs will hover near average with the Albuquerque-metro area back in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Another cold front will drop in from the north-northeast, reinforcing cooler temps Thursday afternoon. Expect highs to stay in the 30s, 40s and 50s with a mostly sunny sky overhead.