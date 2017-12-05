John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Scattered rain and mountain snow will continue across the southern tier of the state this afternoon and evening. Behind the cold front that has swept the state, cooler air has settled in. This will lead to an afternoon with temperatures near or below average for most of the state. Temperatures will rebound by a few degrees Wednesday as drier air punches in. After a mostly sunny afternoon, another cold front will move in, increasing cloud cover late in the day. Snow will develop across the Northern Mountains and northeast Wednesday night and push into southern New Mexico Thursday morning. This cold front will deliver a reinforcing shot of cool air. A ridge then builds in for Friday and the weekend allowing for more sunshine and warming temperatures.

Advertisement