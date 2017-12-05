Interim APD chief to be sworn in Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Michael Geir is expected to be sworn in as the interim Albuquerque Police Chief.

Geir replaces Gorden Eden who retired last week. Geir spent three years as Rio Rancho’s Police Chief before stepping down in February.

He also previously worked at the Albuquerque Polie Department.

Mayor Tim Keller will also be swearing in two deputy chief’s Tuesday, which are the first steps in Keller’s plan to overhaul APD.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Sid Cutter Pavilion at Balloon Fiesta Park.

